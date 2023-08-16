Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Taxi drivers won’t follow strict new driving rules

Cape Town taxi protest reveals drivers’ views on road safety

16 August 2023 - 19:47
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
A taxi leaves the Cape Town station taxi rank, August 11 2023. Picture: RUVAN BOSHOFF
A taxi leaves the Cape Town station taxi rank, August 11 2023. Picture: RUVAN BOSHOFF

Recently, with the customary fanfare and announcements, both incomprehensible and inarticulate, the current administration informed us that the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences Act (Aarto) would be introduced: a system of traffic control that will require a high level of co-operation from the public — both motorists and jaywalking pedestrians.

The drivers of what are termed “taxis” in Cape Town recently indicated their views on the safety of the population as a whole. The adage comes to mind that laws are like a spider’s web: they entrap the innocent and mean nothing to the criminal element.

LEA Callaghan
Goodwood

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

A minibus taxi driver’s life: long days, poor pay, no benefits

A taxi driver typically starts work at 4.30am, seven days a week
National
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: Get your house in order and respect the law

It’s time the taxi industry started acting as a normal business does, curbed and regulated by the law
Opinion
2 days ago

PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Steering through the politics of the Cape Town taxi strike

Despite all the noise, it is unlikely the taxi strike will swing any votes in the 2024 election
Opinion
2 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
LETTER: Medicine price increases are unrealistic
Opinion / Letters
2.
LETTER: Taxi drivers won’t follow strict new ...
Opinion / Letters
3.
MTN boss Ralph Mupita criticises regulatory ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
GRAY MAGUIRE: Markets spurn climate activists and ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
MMAKI JANTJIES AND MAKGOSI MABASO: Empowering ...
Opinion

Related Articles

LETTER: Unions not above the law

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ANC rides with gangster mob

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: The ANC created a monster

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Change the taxi business model

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Support Cape Town against taxi bullies

Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.