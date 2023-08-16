A taxi leaves the Cape Town station taxi rank, August 11 2023. Picture: RUVAN BOSHOFF
Recently, with the customary fanfare and announcements, both incomprehensible and inarticulate, the current administration informed us that the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences Act (Aarto) would be introduced: a system of traffic control that will require a high level of co-operation from the public — both motorists and jaywalking pedestrians.
The drivers of what are termed “taxis” in Cape Town recently indicated their views on the safety of the population as a whole. The adage comes to mind that laws are like a spider’s web: they entrap the innocent and mean nothing to the criminal element.
LEA Callaghan Goodwood
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Taxi drivers won’t follow strict new driving rules
Cape Town taxi protest reveals drivers’ views on road safety
Recently, with the customary fanfare and announcements, both incomprehensible and inarticulate, the current administration informed us that the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences Act (Aarto) would be introduced: a system of traffic control that will require a high level of co-operation from the public — both motorists and jaywalking pedestrians.
The drivers of what are termed “taxis” in Cape Town recently indicated their views on the safety of the population as a whole. The adage comes to mind that laws are like a spider’s web: they entrap the innocent and mean nothing to the criminal element.
LEA Callaghan
Goodwood
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
A minibus taxi driver’s life: long days, poor pay, no benefits
EDITORIAL: Get your house in order and respect the law
PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Steering through the politics of the Cape Town taxi strike
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
LETTER: Unions not above the law
LETTER: ANC rides with gangster mob
LETTER: The ANC created a monster
LETTER: Change the taxi business model
LETTER: Support Cape Town against taxi bullies
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.