LETTER: Washington in panic mode about ‘Sandton Summit’

Will the upcoming Brics summit in Johannesburg next week be a non-event, especially now that Russia’s President Vladimir Putin is not appearing in person?
After US treasury secretary Janet Yellen was recently rebuffed in Beijing, no less than Henry Kissinger arrived for discussions with the Chinese defence minister. There had to be a critical issue at stake for Kissinger, now 100 years old, to make the trip.
As national security adviser in 1972, he organised the Sino-American summit between presidents Richard Nixon and Mao Zedong which facilitated China’s export-led industrial development.
In 1973, on fears that the dollar might lose its global reserve currency status after the canning of the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1971, Kissinger persuaded the Saudis to only sell their oil in dollars, further strengthening the currency’s reserve position and America’s superpower status, especially as Opec’s other members also adopted the dollar.
With a smorgasbord of countries, including oil producers Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Venezuela and Iran now lining up to join the Brics bloc, and with the Shanghai development countries represented, there could be more than 40 states at the Johannesburg summit. Even President Emmanuel Macron of France unsuccessfully asked to be invited. While both Brazil and India seem uncertain about expanding the group, this could be merely diplomacy towards the US.
There is panic in Washington that the “Sandton Summit” will signal the dollar’s dethronement as a global reserve currency via a commitment not to sell oil in dollars. If so, it will be another Bretton Woods, with a new currency in some way backed by gold eventually having to be adopted by just about every nation except those in the Group of Seven.
The results for the “West” would be catastrophic and destroy everything Kissinger created.
James Cunningham Camps Bay
