Nick Mallett, pictured in 2018. Picture: GALLO IMAGES
Former Springbok coach Nick Mallett has written an interesting book, Insights into the Rugby World Cup, in which he makes some brave — perhaps foolhardy — predictions.
However, he also makes the outrageous statement, “Thankfully the game is no longer exclusively for Afrikaners ...” What utter nonsense, it never has been. The best team ever to leave our shores was the 1937 Springboks who toured New Zealand. Dubbed “The Invincibles”, nine of the 22 in the squad were English speakers.
In 1949 the Springbok team that thrashed the All Blacks 4-0 included four English speakers, and in 1951 the marvellous Springboks who toured Britain and never lost a Test (remember Murrayfield 44-0?) had Stephen Fry as captain, and five other English speakers. Hardly exclusively Afrikaners.
Mallet admits in his book that dropping Springbok captain Gary Teichmann (another English speaker!) after the team had won 17 Tests in a row was his worst mistake as a coach. He now believes, quite rightly, that this probably cost us the World Cup, because it created a trust issue between him and the team from which they never recovered.
That was a stupid mistake that can perhaps be forgiven, but what can’t be forgotten or forgiven was the manner of Teichmann’s dismissal — not a man-to-man conversation with your captain, but a timid phone call.
Finally, “incredible” seems to be the only adjective known to the author and his editor — it is used 39 times in this little book.
Roy Fury Hyde Park
LETTER: Mallett wrong on rugby exclusivity
The Springboks have often had English speakers in their ranks
Roy Fury
Hyde Park
