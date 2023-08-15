President Cyril Ramaphosa. File picture: GETTY IMAGES/LEON NEAL.
LETTER: ANC discrimination against whites have ruined SA
As with PW Botha, business has zero chance of changing the majority party
The ANC government is clearly schizophrenic, a serious mental disorder in which people interpret reality abnormally, incorporating hallucinations, delusions and extremely disordered thinking.
Business Day quoted President Cyril Ramaphosa as saying one of the greatest obstacles to infrastructure investment is a lack of technical and project management skills. Public works & infrastructure minister Sihle Zikalala said the problem is poor project preparation and capability and lack of capacity in the public service (“State needs R1.6-trillion more in infrastructure funding, says Zikalala”, August 14).
Yet 30 years ago this country built its own helicopter gunships, artillery pieces, dams, garden route bridges and huge railway projects such as the Richards Bay and Kumba railway line, plus a magnificent road system. The people who led these programmes were professional engineers, project managers and accountants. The other common factor, sadly, is that they were almost exclusively white.
The ANC government discriminates against this race group due to its policy of retribution and resentment. It claims to do so under the banner of employment equity, but really it’s about majority race politics. These skilled people could do the job but are not allowed to. After 30 years of such hard-core schizophrenic policies, state-owned entities and the government are essentially dysfunctional.
The Business for SA Initiative is simply trying to plaster over a gaping wound, much like the business initiative with PW Botha’s economic advisory council run by Warren Clewlow in the 1980s made zero progress in helping to reform apartheid. Martin Kingston and his team are naive to think they can change anything. It is the ANC attitude that needs to change.
A modern economy can only exist in an open, free society that is nondiscriminatory and uses the talents of all of its productive, entrepreneurial people who operate with integrity and social cohesion.
Rob Tiffin
Cape Town
