LETTER: The ANC created a monster

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY
The taxi industry has a lousy business model, as Transaction Capital’s 40% share value loss during March illustrated.
In an economy in which both fuel costs and interest rates are rising while inflation impoverishes commuters, a 16-seater Toyota Quantum can never compete cost-wise with a Golden Arrow bus or train on suburban routes, let alone long-distance ones.
The only solution is to increase the number of daily trips — traffic bylaws be damned — coupled with terrorising commuters and other service providers so only taxis are used, no matter the cost. This is what the last week has been about. While waving AK-47s in the faces of city officials has not worked so far, workers have stayed home amid mayhem and murder, with 10 Golden Arrow buses and municipal property destroyed.
The ANC created this taxi Frankenstein, and for now they are aligned as ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula must win next year’s election. Described by chief justice Raymond Zondo as a political trapeze artiste, Mbalula, a previous transport minister, appealed against the 2022 Makandla high court decision ordering him to prepare a plan to protect long-distance travellers on InterCape buses.
These were attacked 150 times by taxi associations, which clearly had his support. Perhaps the alignment came about when President Cyril Ramaphosa needed to quell the KwaZulu-Natal riots in 2021. With the police not fit for purpose, it was the taxi associations that stepped in. Like other mafia organisations they do not act altruistically.
Now, with the Western Cape putting provincial powers up for debate, with policing and transport the primary targets, it pays the ANC to allow Santaco to destabilise SA’s only functioning province.
If anyone thinks the Western Cape will be able to assume additional powers through a parliamentary process these events should make them think again. The ANC has ruined our country, but don’t for a moment think it will allow anyone else to fix it.
James Cunningham Camps Bay
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: The ANC created a monster
The taxi industry has a lousy business model, as Transaction Capital’s 40% share value loss during March illustrated.
In an economy in which both fuel costs and interest rates are rising while inflation impoverishes commuters, a 16-seater Toyota Quantum can never compete cost-wise with a Golden Arrow bus or train on suburban routes, let alone long-distance ones.
The only solution is to increase the number of daily trips — traffic bylaws be damned — coupled with terrorising commuters and other service providers so only taxis are used, no matter the cost. This is what the last week has been about. While waving AK-47s in the faces of city officials has not worked so far, workers have stayed home amid mayhem and murder, with 10 Golden Arrow buses and municipal property destroyed.
The ANC created this taxi Frankenstein, and for now they are aligned as ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula must win next year’s election. Described by chief justice Raymond Zondo as a political trapeze artiste, Mbalula, a previous transport minister, appealed against the 2022 Makandla high court decision ordering him to prepare a plan to protect long-distance travellers on InterCape buses.
These were attacked 150 times by taxi associations, which clearly had his support. Perhaps the alignment came about when President Cyril Ramaphosa needed to quell the KwaZulu-Natal riots in 2021. With the police not fit for purpose, it was the taxi associations that stepped in. Like other mafia organisations they do not act altruistically.
Now, with the Western Cape putting provincial powers up for debate, with policing and transport the primary targets, it pays the ANC to allow Santaco to destabilise SA’s only functioning province.
If anyone thinks the Western Cape will be able to assume additional powers through a parliamentary process these events should make them think again. The ANC has ruined our country, but don’t for a moment think it will allow anyone else to fix it.
James Cunningham
Camps Bay
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: ANC rides with gangster mob
LETTER: Change the taxi business model
LETTER: Opposition parties inflamed the tension in Cape Town
LETTER: Support Cape Town against taxi bullies
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Santaco not backing down in fatal Cape Town taxi protest
City of Cape Town and premier say never again must commuters be stranded
Taxi protest a threat to Cape tourism, says vehicle rental body
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.