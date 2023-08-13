LETTER: Change the taxi business model

Cape Town station's taxi rank, August 11 2023. Picture: RUVAN BOSCHOFF
While the impoundment of taxis may be regarded as the proximate cause of the troubles plaguing Cape Town commuters and law enforcement authorities, there is arguably a different root cause that should be addressed.
The business model for minibus taxis in SA is simple: owners hire their vehicles to drivers at a daily rate, drivers are responsible for fuel costs and only start to earn for themselves after they have covered the costs of hire and fuel.
This model gives rise to antisocial behaviour, dangerous driving and a headlong rush to complete as many trips with as many passengers as possible every day. Passengers are scarce in off-peak periods and oversupplied at rush hours, both morning and evening: a recipe for frantic driving.
This business model is arguably an unfair labour practice that should be abolished and replaced with one that is fairer to drivers, safer for passengers and less challenging to law enforcers. Instead of butting heads over impounded vehicles the authorities, taxi associations and drivers should be devising a system that is fairer and more respectful of the rule of law, especially the bill of rights — which requires fair labour practices. The exploitation of drivers and passengers is medieval.
The established practice of subsidising bus and rail public transport could sensibly be extended to law-abiding taxis. It is unacceptable that 3,500 of the 12,000 taxis operating daily in the Cape Town vicinity do so without the permits required by law.
Paul Hoffman, SC Accountability Now
