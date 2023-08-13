A protester blocks the streets during the protest by taxi operators, in Masiphumelele, Cape Town, August 8 2023. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER/ REUTERS
The ANC acted abysmally in response to the taxi violence, proving once again that it is unfit to govern. As usual, the decisions it made were populist ones that didn’t address the underlying problem.
It was right about what is common cause: workers are the victims; violence and damage is unacceptable; and taxi drivers lose income. But it was not right with its irrational quick-fix solution: release the taxis and let them carry on doing as they please.
It is astounding, but not surprising, that the ANC chose to take sides with a gangster mob against an elected provincial government that was simply enforcing the law.
At least the president awoke from his seven-day slumbers and eventually condemned the violence.
Sydney Kaye Cape Town
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: ANC rides with gangster mob
The ANC acted abysmally in response to the taxi violence, proving once again that it is unfit to govern. As usual, the decisions it made were populist ones that didn’t address the underlying problem.
It was right about what is common cause: workers are the victims; violence and damage is unacceptable; and taxi drivers lose income. But it was not right with its irrational quick-fix solution: release the taxis and let them carry on doing as they please.
It is astounding, but not surprising, that the ANC chose to take sides with a gangster mob against an elected provincial government that was simply enforcing the law.
At least the president awoke from his seven-day slumbers and eventually condemned the violence.
Sydney Kaye
Cape Town
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
The Western Cape taxi industry and its role in crime
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
WATCH: Key sectors hit as violent taxi strike grips Cape Town
Taxi protest a threat to Cape tourism, says vehicle rental body
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.