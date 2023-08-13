Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ANC rides with gangster mob

13 August 2023 - 19:28
A protester blocks the streets during the protest by taxi operators, in Masiphumelele, Cape Town, August 8 2023. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER/ REUTERS
The ANC acted abysmally in response to the taxi violence, proving once again that it is unfit to govern. As usual, the decisions it made were populist ones that didn’t address the underlying problem.

It was right about what is common cause: workers are the victims; violence and damage is unacceptable; and taxi drivers lose income.  But it was not right with its irrational quick-fix solution: release the taxis and let them carry on doing as they please.

It is astounding, but not surprising, that the ANC chose to take sides with a gangster mob against an elected provincial government that was simply enforcing the law.

At least the president awoke from his seven-day slumbers and eventually condemned the violence.

Sydney Kaye
Cape Town

The Western Cape taxi industry and its role in crime

The province’s public transport system has been brought to a halt since the minibus taxi industry embarked on protest action
National
2 days ago
