Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Freedom to incite

09 August 2023 - 19:08
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/Alejandro Duran
Picture: 123RF/Alejandro Duran

Perhaps Terence Corrigan of the Institute of Race Relations could enlighten us as to which part of telling people to “shoot to kill” and “kill the boer” should be allowed as freedom of speech? (“Musk vs Malema: what do you say, Mr President?”, August 3).

So if I decide I do not like my neighbours I can round up a bunch of unemployed people and ask them to kill them, because that is freedom of speech?

On the other hand, if I decide to simply shoot my neighbour myself I will be arrested and charged with murder. What’s the difference?

I am at a loss to understand anything in our world these days. It is too sad, but at least I know we have justice and punishment awaiting on the other side.

Marguerite Stubbs
Via email

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

EDITORIAL: Will the EFF ever grow up?

For the red berets, theatrical performance continues to trump policy and principles
Opinion
5 days ago

Why the high court nixed Malema hate speech ruling

The court did not rule that the EFF leader committed hate speech, but said the SAHRC had acted outside its mandate
National
3 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
LETTER: Business Day reading tariffs wrong
Opinion / Letters
2.
LETTER: Freedom to incite
Opinion / Letters
3.
LETTER: ANC-DA the perfect alliance
Opinion / Letters
4.
LETTER: Little to show due to graft and ...
Opinion / Letters
5.
LETTER: Support Cape Town against taxi bullies
Opinion / Letters

Related Articles

LETTER: Musk vs Malema: what do you say, Mr President?

Opinion / Letters

EDITORIAL: Will the EFF ever grow up?

Opinion / Editorials

LETTER: Malema still struggling the old struggle

Opinion / Letters

Court to hear appeal by AfriForum as Julius Malema sings ‘Kill the Boer’ again

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.