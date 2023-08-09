Perhaps Terence Corrigan of the Institute of Race Relations could enlighten us as to which part of telling people to “shoot to kill” and “kill the boer” should be allowed as freedom of speech? (“Musk vs Malema: what do you say, Mr President?”, August 3).
So if I decide I do not like my neighbours I can round up a bunch of unemployed people and ask them to kill them, because that is freedom of speech?
On the other hand, if I decide to simply shoot my neighbour myself I will be arrested and charged with murder. What’s the difference?
I am at a loss to understand anything in our world these days. It is too sad, but at least I know we have justice and punishment awaiting on the other side.
Marguerite Stubbs Via email
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Freedom to incite
Perhaps Terence Corrigan of the Institute of Race Relations could enlighten us as to which part of telling people to “shoot to kill” and “kill the boer” should be allowed as freedom of speech? (“Musk vs Malema: what do you say, Mr President?”, August 3).
So if I decide I do not like my neighbours I can round up a bunch of unemployed people and ask them to kill them, because that is freedom of speech?
On the other hand, if I decide to simply shoot my neighbour myself I will be arrested and charged with murder. What’s the difference?
I am at a loss to understand anything in our world these days. It is too sad, but at least I know we have justice and punishment awaiting on the other side.
Marguerite Stubbs
Via email
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
EDITORIAL: Will the EFF ever grow up?
Why the high court nixed Malema hate speech ruling
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
LETTER: Musk vs Malema: what do you say, Mr President?
EDITORIAL: Will the EFF ever grow up?
LETTER: Malema still struggling the old struggle
Court to hear appeal by AfriForum as Julius Malema sings ‘Kill the Boer’ again
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.