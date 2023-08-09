Julius Malema and the EFF are nothing more than a product of ANC deceit (“Musk vs Malema: what do you say, Mr President?”, August 3).
LETTER: EFF doing ANC’s dirty work
Governing party remains silent as Malema's party threatens minorities
Julius Malema and the EFF are nothing more than a product of ANC deceit (“Musk vs Malema: what do you say, Mr President?”, August 3).
The ANC regime stands by and watches as the EFF threatens minorities in SA. These threats are politically motivated, and condoned by the ANC regime without any repercussions.
The EFF has always has been part of the ANC plan; it is silently letting EFF thugs do its dirty work.
Maurizio Tomassini
Via BusinessLIVE
