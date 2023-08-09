Opinion / Letters

LETTER: EFF doing ANC’s dirty work

Governing party remains silent as Malema's party threatens minorities

09 August 2023 - 17:08
EFF leader Julius Malema. Picture: FANI MAHUNTSI
Julius Malema and the EFF are nothing more than a product of ANC deceit (“Musk vs Malema: what do you say, Mr President?”, August 3).

The ANC regime stands by and watches as the EFF threatens minorities in SA. These threats are politically motivated, and condoned by the ANC regime without any repercussions.

The EFF has always has been part of the ANC plan; it is silently letting EFF thugs do its dirty work.

Maurizio Tomassini
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

