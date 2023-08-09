LETTER: Business Day reading tariffs wrong

Business Day has fallen for the hysterical propaganda spouted by chicken importers. In the process you are doing a disservice to your readers (“Chicken prices could rise as tariffs reintroduced”, August 3, and “Fears of price hikes for chicken not well researched”, August 6).
Chicken imports from Brazil are not going to be hit by anti-dumping duties of 265%. Nor will retail prices skyrocket because of the anti-dumping duties being implemented at long last by trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel.
This is the scare story importers have touted, at first to try to persuade Patel not to increase duties on the dumped chicken imports from which they make fat profits, and now to persuade the public that doing so heralds disaster.
The duties Patel has imposed specify a range for each country. The duties are company-specific, and are lowest (in Brazil’s case 3.31%) for the producers that engaged the SA authorities during the dumping investigation. The top rate applies to companies from which there was no response, and which are unlikely to send any chicken our way.
Having focused on this top rate for Brazil, your report repeats the importers’ emphasis of top rates for the other countries involved — Ireland 158.4%, Poland 96.9%, Spain 85.8% and Denmark 67.4%. But none of this will happen either. The 158% for Ireland is actually wrong, but it suits the importers’ argument. The true top rate for Ireland is 37.52%.
What Business Day should be telling its readers is that most of the anti-dumping duties will apply in the lower ranges — 3.31% for Brazil, 7.75% for Denmark, 2.49% for Ireland, 2.25% for Poland and 7.56% for Spain. That is a very different picture to the one you have painted.
A negligible amount of this will spill through into retail prices. Genesis Analytics, one of SA’s top consultancies, put the maximum potential pass-through at an average of 2.5%, which in reality would be far lower because of competition between local producers, competition between importers and the fact that Brazil and others can lower their prices to counteract new anti-dumping duties, as they have in the past.
Francois Baird Founder, FairPlay
