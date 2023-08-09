There is new hope on the horizon. The tide is finally moving towards a DA-ANC alliance. Yes, it’s early days, and yes, it’s been denied. But the ANC, desperate to save our towns from collapse, is now engaging with the official opposition at local level.
The ANC has all the liberation credentials, and nothing can change this. But the DA has displayed levels of competence in governance the ANC can only dream of. So, if ever there was a great symbiotic relationship it is within our grasp — a joint venture between the DA and ANC.
Each party to the joint venture would maintain its ideology and policies, which they would continue to defend and propagate. But they would need each other, and in time their positions on the major challenges facing SA might grow together.
Willem Cronje Cape Town
LETTER: ANC-DA the perfect alliance
