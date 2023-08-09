Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ANC-DA the perfect alliance

09 August 2023 - 18:55
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: EPA/KEVIN SUTHERLAND
Picture: EPA/KEVIN SUTHERLAND

There is new hope on the horizon. The tide is finally moving towards a DA-ANC alliance. Yes, it’s early days, and yes, it’s been denied. But the ANC, desperate to save our towns from collapse, is now engaging with the official opposition at local level.

The ANC has all the liberation credentials, and nothing can change this. But the DA has displayed levels of competence in governance the ANC can only dream of. So, if ever there was a great symbiotic relationship it is within our grasp — a joint venture between the DA and ANC.

Each party to the joint venture would maintain its ideology and policies, which they would continue to defend and propagate. But they would need each other, and in time their positions on the major challenges facing SA might grow together. 

Willem Cronje
Cape Town

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

WATCH: ANC old guard fights marriage of convenience

Business Day TV talks to Natasha Marrian from Financial Mail
Politics
2 days ago

Coalition government bill was prepared before dialogue on the subject took place

UDM president and MP Bantu Holomisa said the fact a bill existed meant the dialogues were a ‘waste of time’
National
5 days ago

NICHOLAS WOODE-SMITH: How opposition parties can team up to oust the ANC

Allow allies to win easy victories in strongholds that reflect their values and demographic focus
Opinion
3 weeks ago

Opposition parties to hold national convention to unseat ANC in 2024

The convention will be held on August 16 and 17 in Kempton Park
National
1 month ago

RYAN SMITH: SA can choose a different path if we stop looking for ANC messiahs

SA cannot afford to elect another false prophet
Opinion
1 month ago

IMRAAN BUCCUS: New pact suggests left-wing has little chance at the polls

PAC, Azapo, ATM and BLF alliance is indication of sorry state of that side of political spectrum
Opinion
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
LETTER: Business Day reading tariffs wrong
Opinion / Letters
2.
LETTER: Freedom to incite
Opinion / Letters
3.
LETTER: ANC-DA the perfect alliance
Opinion / Letters
4.
LETTER: Little to show due to graft and ...
Opinion / Letters
5.
LETTER: Support Cape Town against taxi bullies
Opinion / Letters

Related Articles

DA says Dada Morero ‘is clearly not in touch’ with Joburg’s financial state

National

Threshold for coalitions would not be constitutional, say small parties

Politics

Prof William Gumede to chair multiparty convention

Politics

TRISTEN TAYLOR: The masses vote for grants

Opinion

CLAIRE BISSEKER: Dreaming of a land free from constant failure

Opinion / Columnists

Poor local governance an indictment of ANC, says Fikile Mbalula

Politics

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.