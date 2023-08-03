A man walks past an artwork depicting Irish singer Sinead O'Connor, who died at the age of 56, known for her chart-topping hit 'Nothing Compares 2 U', in Dublin, Ireland, on July 27, 2023. Picture: DAMIEN STORAN/REUTERS
It is a reminder to us all to stand against wrong and evil, and do it without the fear of losing face in a society that already functions on diseased norms.
May our latest collective CEO initiative be anchored in embracing the truth as this lady did.
Deon Crafford Via E-mail
LETTER: Sinead did not fear losing face
What a poignant tribute from Kevin McCallum on the life of Sinead O’Connor (July 28).
KEVIN MCCALLUM: Before #MeToo, before #BLM, there was good Sinead
