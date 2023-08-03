LETTER: Reconstruction is the way

Of all the hand-wringing over societal faults and public dilemmas, poverty relief is a consistent mantra. Inability to fund its alleviation is a consistent outcome.
Abstracting to macro percentages and national demographics, enormous scale blinds any ability to compute reasonable solutions. The consequence is a “turning away”, entrenching an ethical blight in our national psyche: empathy towards real people as individuals, a cornerstone of the social principle enshrined in the constitution.
Public consciousness is inured to the realities and injustice behind the vistas of shack settlement so ubiquitous to the urban landscape. The palliative term “informal” itself belies the “savagery” that defines these settlements in urban terms: minimal infrastructure; primitive iron fabric; broken roads and open sewage, twinned with lack of clean, or any water, promoting cholera; and crises not addressed for weeks, sometimes years (as in Flagstaff).
And most recently, large-scale destruction through fire. These disasters, barely reported, are soon forgotten. From November, 645 homes were destroyed in Cape Town. Recently in Durban 1,000 shacks in Kennedy Road informal settlement were destroyed. How large a “disaster” warrants outrage?
But approached rationally, precedent in urban blight on this scale suggests opportunities can galvanise the economy and uplift urban societies. In World War 2, post-war reconstruction and clearance, despite enormous loan reparations, re-engineered cities and towns with new, well-planned housing, public infrastructure and health and education facilities. Millions of jobs doubled city populations. Even Johannesburg’s housing department built 24,000 proper houses in the years from 1954.
A standout feature was quality. Mostly innovative, best standards in engineering and landscape and construction were the dominant features of that time.
A lesson SA must learn is that community formation and social cohesion are fundamental ingredients for urban strategy. Higher densities would achieve this and rationalise the economics of public housing located close to city centres, efficient public transport, infrastructure and access to public facilities.
This may be less glamorous than National Health Insurance but it is what real governments do.
Rod Lloyd Newlands
LETTER: Reconstruction is the way
