EFF leader Julius Malema.
No one is saying Malema can’t have a political meeting. It’s his democratic right, after all.
However, he needs to know the struggle is over. Under apartheid he would definitely not have been allowed to have a big birthday celebration and certainly would not be allowed to sing his so-called struggle song.
He needs to know there is a new struggle in our land and that is one of corruption, crime, murder, no electricity, poor hospitals, pit toilets, sewage running through streets, potholed roads, poor education, GBV, teenage pregnancies and so on. Perhaps he can sing about that and we will all support him!
He knows KILL THE BOER , KILL THE FARMER rouses the masses. There are people who have used racist chants sitting in gaol or who have been heavily fined. It’s time this struggle song was put to rest.
Barbie Sandler Constantia
LETTER: Malema still struggling the old struggle
Sing about potholes and we shall all support him
Barbie Sandler
Constantia
