History has seen many demagogues and anarchists come and go. They all have similar traits: huge egos; masters of instigation and manipulation to draw crowds; like magnets to the media; the ability to abuse grievances to promote their misplaced aims among vulnerable citizens.
If one looks back on history, their supporters have been disillusioned over time and they left a trail of pain and suffering behind them. How do you counter instigators?
It is the responsibility of the government in the first place to address real grievances and to assist the vulnerable to remove fertile soil for instigation and anarchy.
Civil society, however, also has a duty on ground level to reach out to the vulnerable and contribute to upliftment through dialogue and action.
There is a vast network of community organisations across our country, many had been active under apartheid too, that are busy with upliftment in needy communities. That creates hope and the counter-radicalisation of communities. The quality of our people and the degree of goodwill that still exists at ground level is the reason radical parties still do not enjoy more than 10% support nationally.
Every citizen has the responsibility, now more than ever, to build bridges among our people and to contribute to the upliftment and education of our people across historical divides.
Change begins with you and me.
Dawie Jacobs
LETTER: Let’s build bridges
It is our duty to reach out to the vulnerable and uplift them
