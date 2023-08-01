LETTER: Push for population curbs

US Vice-President Kamala Harris. Picture: BLOOMBERG
When US Vice-President Kamala Harris describes plans to reduce population, even if she meant pollution, one is right to be slightly nervous.
Population theory has been around since Malthus and the study of demographics is currently in vogue. Before that, festivals like the Irish Samhain, end of October, was a time for taking stock, literally, of how many cattle and humans could be fed through the winter. Before the Columbian Exchange provided potatoes, hunger was common in Europe. Ironically, the subsequent Irish famine showed just how important the potato had become in a short while.
Child morbidity, famine, disease, natural disaster and war kept populations in check, but the past 70 years have seen a global surge from 2.5-billion to over 8-billion, due to medical advances, global food supply chains and decreased conflict.
Perhaps a self-correction is now in progress. Vasectomy as social policy, Chinese one child families since 1979 and the pill are conscious innovations aimed at population control. Migration, international and from countryside to city, are less conscious initiatives depopulating some areas while overcrowding others. Unconsciously, was the human development of Covid 19 an attempted Samhain aimed at the elderly? And then there is that nonsensical war in the Ukraine. Quite apart from the demise or serious injury of up to half a million young males, and the potential for global famine via no grain shipments to already over populated areas such as the Middle East and Africa, there is a rising growing possibility of nuclear war. With over 50% of humanity living in cities a major cull could be quickly accomplished.
Freud argued that 85% of human action was unconsciously motivated. Could it be that Harris’s slip of the tongue said more than it was supposed to?
James Cunningham Camps Bay
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your says to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Push for population curbs
The past 70 years have seen a global surge due to medical advances, global food supply chains and decreased conflict
When US Vice-President Kamala Harris describes plans to reduce population, even if she meant pollution, one is right to be slightly nervous.
Population theory has been around since Malthus and the study of demographics is currently in vogue. Before that, festivals like the Irish Samhain, end of October, was a time for taking stock, literally, of how many cattle and humans could be fed through the winter. Before the Columbian Exchange provided potatoes, hunger was common in Europe. Ironically, the subsequent Irish famine showed just how important the potato had become in a short while.
Child morbidity, famine, disease, natural disaster and war kept populations in check, but the past 70 years have seen a global surge from 2.5-billion to over 8-billion, due to medical advances, global food supply chains and decreased conflict.
Perhaps a self-correction is now in progress. Vasectomy as social policy, Chinese one child families since 1979 and the pill are conscious innovations aimed at population control. Migration, international and from countryside to city, are less conscious initiatives depopulating some areas while overcrowding others. Unconsciously, was the human development of Covid 19 an attempted Samhain aimed at the elderly? And then there is that nonsensical war in the Ukraine. Quite apart from the demise or serious injury of up to half a million young males, and the potential for global famine via no grain shipments to already over populated areas such as the Middle East and Africa, there is a rising growing possibility of nuclear war. With over 50% of humanity living in cities a major cull could be quickly accomplished.
Freud argued that 85% of human action was unconsciously motivated. Could it be that Harris’s slip of the tongue said more than it was supposed to?
James Cunningham
Camps Bay
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your says to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
State of disaster declared in Harare as rubbish piles up in streets
Brics Business Council concerned about uneven trade patterns in the bloc
Deepening sectarian war in India leaves 180 people dead
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
PANYAZA LESUFI: Gauteng has the lion’s share of jobless people
NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: Say hello to Gen.AI
High noon for secret Covid contracts
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.