LETTER: Theobald is wrong about the ANC

There is no going back to the Mbeki presidency’s administrative success

30 July 2023 - 20:18
Former president Thabo Mbeki at the 55th ANC NEC held in Nasrec, Johannesburg, December 18 2022. Picture: THAPELO MOREBUDI/THE SUNDAY TIMES
Stuart Theobald, one of the most insightful and acute commentators on the performance of the SA economy, advances a most controversial thesis that in our widespread disillusion about government incompetence and corruption, we are suffering what behavioural economists call “availability bias,” our tendency to focus on the most recent available information (“Everything going to pieces? First check your availability bias,” July 24).

He goes on to argue that we have forgotten how, from 1994 to 2008, the ANC  ran the economy in a competent and efficient manner, with growth rates of  more than 5% a year. We were confronted in 2008 by the twin calamities of the global financial crisis and the Zuma presidency, and have suffered falling  growth rates since then. 

However, he believes that, since the ANC government has been capable of remarkable administrative success in the past, it is capable of doing so again, possibly in response to the mixed or unfavourable outcomes for the party after the 2024 elections. Two observations are in order.

First, the damage to state institutions since 2008 is irreversible, the state having lost the capacity and competence to run a successful modern economy. Second, the rise of Zuma was no coincidence; it was predicated on the glory days of the Mbeki administration having benefited only the black urban middle class, leaving behind the rural and provincial black middle class, which became the political constituency of the Zuma administration, resulting in widespread corruption, state capture and institutional failure.

There is no going back to the administrative success of the Mbeki presidency. The cancer of state corruption and incompetence is too entrenched to hope for anything but the SA economy’s decline.

 Maurizio Passerin d’Entrèves, professor emeritus
University of Cape Town

