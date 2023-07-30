LETTER: No faith in the police

Police minister Bheki Cele. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
The minister of police is unable to say how many police members were arrested on serious criminal charges over the past four financial years and uses a flawed system as an excuse to cover up the extent of the problem.
Minister Bheki Cele provided several reasons why comprehensive figures are not available in response to a parliamentary question by the FF Plus.
It comes down to the fact that there are separate systems for the various divisions and levels in the police on which the relevant data is stored, but there is no final, reliable database on which all the data is integrated and verified. According to the minister, a system for combining and verifying all the data is being developed. This system should be up and running by September 30.
The FF Plus asked the minister how many police members were arrested during the financial years since 2019-20 in relation to incidents of murder, robbery and rape. The minister was also asked in a separate question how many members were arrested in connection with livestock theft, farm murders, transit heists and kidnapping.
The minister replied that he is fully aware of the “serious implications” of police members’ involvement in crime and, in particular, the effect this has on the public’s faith in the police.
He added that an analysis of the matter indicated that discrepancies exist between the physical case dockets and the provincial and national databases concerning cases involving police members.Therefore, a system to gather, control and verify all this information must first be put in place. It could be “harmful to those implicated” if information were to be released before such a system is in place.
The FF Plus finds the situation alarming and wants the minister to indicate how long the police’s top management has been aware of the current system’s shortcomings. It is unacceptable that the minister of police has no clear idea of the extent of criminality among his members.
Without access to detailed information, no measures can be put in place to prevent criminality among members or to effectively address problems. The FF Plus will demand that proper answers to these questions must be provided by September 30.
In the meantime, the public cannot be blamed for losing faith in a police service that is run by incompetent people.
Dr Pieter Groenewald, FF Plus leader Via email
