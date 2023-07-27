Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Insight into sanitation crisis

27 July 2023 - 14:30
Municipal workers dredge blocked sewerage lines around Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape in this file photo. Picture: EUGENE COETZEE
What an insightful article by Mike Muller on the sanitation crisis in SA. The well argued and gentle alternative perspective on the problem is just what we need. More of this please.

Phillip de Jager
Via email

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

MIKE MULLER: Why lawfare targeting sewerage is misguided in risky cholera polemic

Legal action as Outa threatens often diverts resources from interventions that would help communities in the long term
1 day ago
