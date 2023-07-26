A wise man once said “Prevention is better than cure”. This is a much-supported statement in the health and wellness fraternity because prevention has proven to save lives.
While cure can have much the same implications as prevention, it is still advisable and better to seek treatment options than be a statistic of death which could have been prevented.
It is also worth noting that there is an increase in deaths related to cardiovascular diseases, chronic respiratory diseases, cancer and diabetes.
These are considered to be non-communicable diseases (NCDs), and they cannot be passed on from person to person.
While much effort is given to make the public aware of diseases such as the most recent cholera outbreak in Gauteng, Covid-19 and HIV/Aids, there is a need for more information and awareness on NCDs.
With that in mind, I commend Gauteng health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko for spearheading the launch of the National Strategy Plan (NSG) for NCDs in June. Furthermore, her department held a workshop to introduce this strategy to potential partners that it will work with to achieve its purpose of the control and prevention of NCDs.
This strategy will be used to bring awareness to try to combat the strain on the health system in Gauteng. Furthermore, such an initiative will also introduce preventive measures on how to early detect NCDs and offer adequate referrals to prevent deaths related to these.
This workshop comes after the Mandela Month Surgical Marathon in the province which further addresses the strains faced by the health system and requires commitment from both the private and public sectors, especially where disadvantaged people go for medical assistance.
Sinazo Alungile Novukela Mount Frere
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za.
LETTER: More awareness needed about NCDs
Workshop aims to control outbreaks of non-communicable diseases
