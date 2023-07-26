LETTER: Expect another exodus

I want to remind the government that the looming exodus of all categories of health professionals will not be the first.
It will probably empty the country of the few remaining health workers who have laboured for years under conditions of scarce resources, compromising their ability to excel at their work. Due to scarce resources, in some cases they were faced with the difficulty of choosing who of their patients to prioritise for specialised treatment according to the severity of their condition.
Due to the oath of service doctors take on completing medical training, that leaves some of them traumatised.
The first exodus of different categories of health professionals stemmed from many drastic changes made by the first ministry of health under a democratic SA.
The closure of some nursing training colleges, and of Hillbrow, Kempton Park and Lenasia South hospitals led to people losing their jobs, which was unprecedented as retention of employees was always encouraged with the incentive of benefits such as pension funds that would only be paid out at pensionable age, and medical aid.
While health professionals were always guaranteed employment at the end of their training, there is no such guarantee now. On completion of training, doctors and nurses languish at home for months or years without employment due to the government’s lack of money to employ them.
Their employment can be suddenly terminated as they are hired on contractual basis, as in the case of the 706 Limpopo nurses whose services were terminated at the beginning of the month. These difficult working conditions defy labour laws.
How do you plan your life under such conditions; buy a house, a car and start building your pension fund in preparation for retirement?
The cruel, selfish, unprecedented and dysfunctional circumstances are unprecedented in SA.
My advice to the government is, implement National Health Insurance (NHI) at your peril, but remember those that found employment abroad have not looked back. But thank those that have remained holding the fort for the years they have spent, making daily sacrifices, working hard under difficult conditions, soldiering on only for the good of the country and the welfare of the people of SA.
The exodus is no empty threat; it will only be history repeating itself under this government.
When the chairperson of the SA Medical Association pleads for the National Council of Provinces to vote against the passing of NHI into law, don’t think that he is doing it for health professionals. He is doing it to save the nation from the inevitable collapse of our health system.
SA citizens have relentlessly fought for their rights to reliable healthcare. The ball is in your court.
Cometh Dube-Makholwa
Midrand
