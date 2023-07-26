LETTER: Brics no help to business

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing a Brics summit at the Sefako Makgatho presidential guest house. File photo: JAIRUS MMUTLE/GCIS
With the build-up to the Brics summit in August, one would be forgiven for believing that something constructive was happening in Brics and that South Africans were benefiting from something tangible.
Brics is primarily a political forum and useless talk shop. My company has been trying to export marula pulp to Brazil for five months. The Brazilian client has already paid for the goods and the pulp has been in storage since March. We are waiting to obtain the necessary certification from the SA authorities, which the Brazilians require. We turned to the Brics secretariat for assistance, but they could not help us with trade-related matters and trade documents.
The Brazilians are notorious for their bureaucracy, making it challenging for SA businesses to compete in their markets. It is easy for them to ride roughshod over our intellectually decimated public service thanks to the ANC’s racial theatrics. Other agricultural exporters can attest to the difficulties of accessing the Brazilian market fairly.
We asked for minister Thoko Didiza’s help, but we still await a resolution nearly two months later. The incompetence within our government is no laughing matter. Countless hours have been wasted chasing after civil servants and government departments, which makes the value of this export seem insignificant in comparison.
The Brics illusion cannot fool SA businesses. Instead, we must focus on improving our influence in Southern Africa by providing tax incentives, removing customs barriers, creating free trade zones and investing in infrastructure.
SA politicians and bureaucrats must wake up and act now, as the Brics countries are already eating in our backyard.
Gary Scallan Via email
