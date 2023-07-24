LETTER: Tzaneen’s water woes

Millions of litres are lost due to leaks amid a lack of urgency by the municipal manager
24 July 2023 - 17:43
The DA in Tzaneen has conducted regular oversight at the Georges Valley water plant and on the pipeline providing water to the plant over the past few months.
The capacity of the plant is 8.4Ml daily and only once during the oversight did the water input measure more than 65%.
This means that 3-million litres of water are lost to the residents of Tzaneen every day and the chronic water shortages are exacerbated by load-shedding and water tankers illegally draining water from municipal taps.
The main pipeline is an asbestos pipe, which was declared illegal in 2008 and is riddled with leaks. Although several leaks that we identified were repaired during the last three months six leakages that have yet to be repaired.
The reservoirs are closed at night and the highest level of the reservoir in the morning was 55% of capacity; the daily average each morning in the reservoir is 35% of capacity.
Despite the escalating water crisis, the municipal manager, Donald Mhangwana, lifted the moratorium for new developments in Tzaneen in May 2023. The DA requested written reasons for this dumbfounding decision, but has not yet received a response.
Roger Mills Street has no water for 20 hours per day, yet the municipality approved the developments, of building complexes 150m below and 200m above this street.
Daily life has become a struggle in Tzaneen especially for older residents who need to carry buckets of water daily from water points to their homes.
The lack of urgency and response by the municipal manager is half the problem and deprives residents of their constitutional right to water.
The DA now demands that the municipal manager provide an implementable plan with clear time frames to fix this ANC mess within 10 days and failing to do so, we will report the matter to the SA Human Rights Commission.
We will no longer allow this ANC municipality to disregard the human rights of the people it is meant to serve.
Councillor Chrisma Bredenkamp
