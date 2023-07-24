Traditional investors struggle with technological changes, while Gen Z is fluent in the digital world
24 July 2023 - 16:57
Picture: 123RF/ALLAN SWART
Can we trust members of Gen Z to handle our investment portfolios? As the “tech native” generation, let me tell you why you can.
Traditional investors struggle to adapt to the rapid technological changes shaping the global economy, while Gen Z is fluent in the digital world. We are using APIs, AI and ChatGPT. And we’re good at making the most of any technological advancement that comes our way.
Gen Z have paid for goods on the blockchain and have their own crypto stashes. They see the future value of incorruptible digital ledgers and will invest in the development of that technology in the hopes that their government will make use of it too, to safeguard future generations from tenderpreneurs, corruption and money laundering in their domestic markets.
Beyond this, the pandemic has taught Gen Z not to take success for granted. The Gen Z workforce and asset manager understands the need to adjust approaches and expectations in response to market uncertainty. As special situation investing becomes more critical, Gen Z’s ability to navigate the global political economy is a valuable asset.
Trusting a Gen Z member with your portfolio may seem like a gamble given the stereotypes that surround our generation. However, our inherent understanding of the digital landscape, resilience in the face of economic adversity, and adaptability in a rapidly changing global environment are critical factors that position us well for navigating the challenges of today’s investment world.
Simryn Andhee Quantitative investment analyst at Ion Capital Via email
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Trusting Gen Z with investments
Traditional investors struggle with technological changes, while Gen Z is fluent in the digital world
Can we trust members of Gen Z to handle our investment portfolios? As the “tech native” generation, let me tell you why you can.
Traditional investors struggle to adapt to the rapid technological changes shaping the global economy, while Gen Z is fluent in the digital world. We are using APIs, AI and ChatGPT. And we’re good at making the most of any technological advancement that comes our way.
Gen Z have paid for goods on the blockchain and have their own crypto stashes. They see the future value of incorruptible digital ledgers and will invest in the development of that technology in the hopes that their government will make use of it too, to safeguard future generations from tenderpreneurs, corruption and money laundering in their domestic markets.
Beyond this, the pandemic has taught Gen Z not to take success for granted. The Gen Z workforce and asset manager understands the need to adjust approaches and expectations in response to market uncertainty. As special situation investing becomes more critical, Gen Z’s ability to navigate the global political economy is a valuable asset.
Trusting a Gen Z member with your portfolio may seem like a gamble given the stereotypes that surround our generation. However, our inherent understanding of the digital landscape, resilience in the face of economic adversity, and adaptability in a rapidly changing global environment are critical factors that position us well for navigating the challenges of today’s investment world.
Simryn Andhee
Quantitative investment analyst at Ion Capital
Via email
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.