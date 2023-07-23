Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Let the mafias govern

Allow them a reasonable profit and they could probably get things done

23 July 2023 - 19:21
Picture: 123RF/ POP NUKOONRAT
Picture: 123RF/ POP NUKOONRAT

Open any newspaper these days and most carry stories of corruption here, mafias there, incompetence everywhere. Perhaps one should turn over the governing of the country to these mafias. Allow them a reasonable profit and they could probably get things done.

An added bonus could be the way they could deal with corruption or perhaps we could rename this as “internal competition”. I cannot see them tolerating this the way our governing party does.

Dr Leon Jacobson
Via email

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your says to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
KARABO MABUZA: Reserve Bank’s rates pause brings ...
Opinion
2.
TEMBA A NOLUTSHUNGU: The government is not the ...
Opinion
3.
JONNY STEINBERG: A neutral, technocratic ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
LETTER: This is racial engineering all over again
Opinion / Letters
5.
LETTER: Cape Town port also needs private partner
Opinion / Letters

Related Articles

LETTER: No bail for blue light mafia

Opinion / Letters

Umlazi school building project stalls over threats

National

LUNGILE MASHELE: Just energy transition hobbled by government inaction

Opinion

LETTER: Volatility and crime do not define crypto

Opinion / Letters

‘Construction mafia’ place R60m Cape Town transport projects at risk

National

MICHAEL SCHMIDT: SA is a bolt-hole of choice for international crooks

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.