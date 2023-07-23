LETTER: Let the mafias govern

Allow them a reasonable profit and they could probably get things done
23 July 2023 - 19:21
Open any newspaper these days and most carry stories of corruption here, mafias there, incompetence everywhere. Perhaps one should turn over the governing of the country to these mafias. Allow them a reasonable profit and they could probably get things done.
An added bonus could be the way they could deal with corruption or perhaps we could rename this as “internal competition”. I cannot see them tolerating this the way our governing party does.
Dr Leon Jacobson Via email
