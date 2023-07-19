LETTER: Western Cape should govern itself

FF+ has submitted a bill for province’s right to self-determination
19 July 2023 - 16:02
The Western Cape is unique. But unique enough to govern itself? The Freedom Front Plus (FF+) has submitted a bill for Western Cape self-determination. It aims to give the province greater autonomy and the ability to decide on matters directly affecting its residents.
Though the constitution does not allow for or permit secession, section 127 2. (f) of the constitution empowers the premier to call for a referendum in accordance with national legislation.
In addition, section 235 of the constitution provides for the “recognition of the right of self-determination of any community sharing common cultural and language heritage within a territorial”.
The FF+ argues that the Western Cape, with its unique cultural, economic and social characteristics should have the right to govern itself and determine its own future. The bill is intended to initiate discussions about self-determination and options to achieve it.
Peter Marais, FF+ MP, said the bill sought to fundamentally change the constitutional balance of power between the Western Cape and the rest of SA.
“The proposed legislation is an effort to ensure the Western Cape was no longer forced to pursue policies which its people oppose, just because those policies were supported by the majority of South Africans,” said Marais.
Ian Kilbride, honorary professor at the Stellenbosch Business School, says the benefits of secession for an independent Cape are not at all clear. “The Western Cape can become the California of Africa, with infinitely more potential, and by so doing, contribute to the sustainable future of the entire country,” he says.
Chloe Castle
