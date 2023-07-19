Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Unions must speak up

19 July 2023 - 17:56
Francois Gouws, CEO of PSG Konsult. Picture: SUPPLIED
Francois Gouws, CEO of PSG Konsult. Picture: SUPPLIED

Shareholders of PSG Konsult (23%) are unhappy that CEO Francois Gouws earns R60m. Shoprite CEO Pieter Engelbrecht earned R48m in 2022 and Nedbank CEO Michael Brown got R53.7m. 

Great unhappiness prevailed when President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a 3% increase for public office-holders and politicians, and for the first time the president earned more than R3m a year. The trade union Saftu calls it greedy, but he earns less in a year than some CEOs earn in a month.

CEOs are not under nearly the same critical scrutiny as politicians. These heads do not appear in front of camera lights every now and then to answer incisive questions. Fellow board members all eat from the same manger. Why would they be critical of each other? After all, prices or losses are only passed on to the man in the street.

This trend also applies to organisations such as the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF), as well as semistate organisations like Eskom and Prasa.

This puts the role of trade unions in the spotlight. Why aren’t they more vocal about CEO salaries? If Ramaphosa is “greedy”, what are the CEOs?

Were trade unions part of the unmasking of corruption in state organisations? Their members are brilliantly placed to be whistle-blowers. Were they?

It is high time trade unions review their watchdog role. Unions need to focus less on politics and more on sound economic practices. Greater say for trade unions in organisations is then to be welcomed. But then union managements will have to be more knowledgeable in economics.

Joe Kleinhans
Via email

‘Unemployment will cause 100 years of poverty’

The worsening employment figures released this week are probably a harbinger of even harder times ahead, economists warn.
Business
2 weeks ago

Crucial skills shortage hampers SA growth but this looks set to change

One study projects that a moderate increase in skilled migration could lift SA’s GDP by 1.2%
News
2 weeks ago

Naspers bosses set for bumper payday amid share buyback bonanza

This is on top of the combined pay of €26m paid to them in the year ended March
Companies
3 weeks ago

PSG Konsult head honchos get bumper pay increases

CEO Francois Gouws and CFO Mike Smith were paid a combined R82.5m, 14% more than a year earlier
Companies
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
JOHN DLUDLU: Little has changed to prevent a ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
Europe’s far-right rise bolsters Putin’s influence
Opinion
3.
SARAH GREEN CARMICHAEL: Remote work is inevitable
Opinion
4.
MAMONGAE MAHLARE: Guide to growth: unleashing ...
Opinion
5.
FARRAH LOSPER: Africa’s vaccine-making success ...
Opinion

Related Articles

PSG Konsult head honchos get bumper pay increases

Companies / Financial Services

Independent Media to cut at least 40% of jobs

Companies

Naspers bosses set for bumper payday amid share buyback bonanza

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Independent Media announces voluntary severance packages

National / Media

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.