Francois Gouws, CEO of PSG Konsult. Picture: SUPPLIED
Shareholders of PSG Konsult (23%) are unhappy that CEO Francois Gouws earns R60m. Shoprite CEO Pieter Engelbrecht earned R48m in 2022 and Nedbank CEO Michael Brown got R53.7m.
Great unhappiness prevailed when President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a 3% increase for public office-holders and politicians, and for the first time the president earned more than R3m a year. The trade union Saftu calls it greedy, but he earns less in a year than some CEOs earn in a month.
CEOs are not under nearly the same critical scrutiny as politicians. These heads do not appear in front of camera lights every now and then to answer incisive questions. Fellow board members all eat from the same manger. Why would they be critical of each other? After all, prices or losses are only passed on to the man in the street.
This trend also applies to organisations such as the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF), as well as semistate organisations like Eskom and Prasa.
This puts the role of trade unions in the spotlight. Why aren’t they more vocal about CEO salaries? If Ramaphosa is “greedy”, what are the CEOs?
Were trade unions part of the unmasking of corruption in state organisations? Their members are brilliantly placed to be whistle-blowers. Were they?
It is high time trade unions review their watchdog role. Unions need to focus less on politics and more on sound economic practices. Greater say for trade unions in organisations is then to be welcomed. But then union managements will have to be more knowledgeable in economics.
LETTER: Unions must speak up
Joe Kleinhans
Via email
