LETTER: For the sake of SA, pardon Zuma

It is a matter of urgency that the country should move on because we cannot afford a repeat of the 2021 riots
17 July 2023 - 15:43
Jacob Zuma. Picture: BLOOMBERG
The latest apex court judgment on former president Jacob Zuma has the potential to destabilise the country. Perhaps President Cyril Ramaphosa should heed the plea of EFF leader Julius Malema and pardon the former president.
A pardon is an instrument of mercy within legal systems. It implies compassion to forebear punishment even when justice demands it. A pardon is the value at the core of the moral system of justice. We cannot afford any upheaval of the magnitude that we witnessed in July 2021, as a repeat of that disaster will destroy our fragile economic order.
Our divided country is mired in division and self-doubt, our democracy under siege and vulnerable to demagogues and populists. Any attempt to send Zuma back to prison could trigger a conflagration which will most certainly be exploited by anarchists and political extremists. Pardoning the former president will be an act of statesmanship by Ramaphosa, which will undoubtedly bring stability and tranquillity to our fractured political system. During July 2021, 350 lives were lost and R50bn of damage was done to infrastructure and businesses. The private sector suffered losses amounting to more than R70bn.
It has become imperative, under the prevailing circumstances, for Ramaphosa to pardon the ailing former president, to help society move forward without the divisive spectacle of imprisonment in politically charged areas.
A pardon will not undermine the rule of law. On the contrary, it will enhance the quality of justice in our beleaguered political landscape. All those who were and are in the corridors of power are equally responsible for the spectacle we are witnessing today. We cannot erase the past, it is a hideous reminder of absolute power without safeguards. As a nation in monumental crisis, it becomes a matter of urgency that we should move on. The errors of the past 20 years cannot be rectified. Let us plan and implement policies for the years ahead and let those who lead us astray live their infamous lives in peace.
History will judge them accordingly. There is no glory in political vengeance. The nation has suffered enough. What we are sadly witnessing today are political wars of attrition, whose deadly venom will eventually engulf us all if left unchecked. Let us forgive and move forward for the sake of our children and grandchildren.
Farouk Araie Gauteng
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments toletters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: For the sake of SA, pardon Zuma
It is a matter of urgency that the country should move on because we cannot afford a repeat of the 2021 riots
The latest apex court judgment on former president Jacob Zuma has the potential to destabilise the country. Perhaps President Cyril Ramaphosa should heed the plea of EFF leader Julius Malema and pardon the former president.
A pardon is an instrument of mercy within legal systems. It implies compassion to forebear punishment even when justice demands it. A pardon is the value at the core of the moral system of justice. We cannot afford any upheaval of the magnitude that we witnessed in July 2021, as a repeat of that disaster will destroy our fragile economic order.
Our divided country is mired in division and self-doubt, our democracy under siege and vulnerable to demagogues and populists. Any attempt to send Zuma back to prison could trigger a conflagration which will most certainly be exploited by anarchists and political extremists. Pardoning the former president will be an act of statesmanship by Ramaphosa, which will undoubtedly bring stability and tranquillity to our fractured political system. During July 2021, 350 lives were lost and R50bn of damage was done to infrastructure and businesses. The private sector suffered losses amounting to more than R70bn.
It has become imperative, under the prevailing circumstances, for Ramaphosa to pardon the ailing former president, to help society move forward without the divisive spectacle of imprisonment in politically charged areas.
A pardon will not undermine the rule of law. On the contrary, it will enhance the quality of justice in our beleaguered political landscape. All those who were and are in the corridors of power are equally responsible for the spectacle we are witnessing today. We cannot erase the past, it is a hideous reminder of absolute power without safeguards. As a nation in monumental crisis, it becomes a matter of urgency that we should move on. The errors of the past 20 years cannot be rectified. Let us plan and implement policies for the years ahead and let those who lead us astray live their infamous lives in peace.
History will judge them accordingly. There is no glory in political vengeance. The nation has suffered enough. What we are sadly witnessing today are political wars of attrition, whose deadly venom will eventually engulf us all if left unchecked. Let us forgive and move forward for the sake of our children and grandchildren.
Farouk Araie
Gauteng
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Constitutional Court rejects Zuma’s medical parole appeal
EDITORIAL: Courts bare their teeth
RONAK GOPALDAS: How poster children became sick men
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
‘In this instance, the law is the law‚’ Bheki Cele says about Jacob Zuma
Zuma in Russia for medical treatment
MICHAEL MORRIS: Uncivilised conduct now ordinary and acceptable
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.