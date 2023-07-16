LETTER: NHI a scenario of wishful thinking

Since the National Health Service (NHI) proposal, much debate, soul-searching and analysis has been aired about equity in access to healthcare. The feasibility of paying for it, practicalities of servicing its needs, through staffing and facilities, and control of corruption suggest a scenario of wishful thinking.
The reality is we have cholera outbreaks in informal townships. The existence of so highly contagious a waterborne disease should not, in any modern state, be even contemplated. Yet, with open sewage in streets and a total lack of clean water in many townships, it should be no surprise.
If responsible health officials were asked what should be done about cholera in urban areas, would the answer be to improve equality and free access to health facilities? Or would it be to look first to the source of widespread diseases, including tuberculosis and social pathologies. Surely, first look for the source of ill health.
They might even contemplate how vast seas of informal housing, spreading as much as 30km from city-centre amenities, with nonviable transport, worsen equity of access to health services. They will assess the immeasurable cost of extra-localised facilities and their staffing and medical transport needs to meet equity of access. Surely then, rather eliminate sources of poor health.
But the gross neglect in provision of good, healthy housing for the poor has reached a scale so large as to be almost insurmountable. Despite open visibility along most city entry roads, intrinsic injustice has been rendered invisible. The enormous qualitative differential has simply become an accepted, though scandalous, norm; that nothing can be done because the cost and the problem has become just too large.
And yet, while its obsession with centralised control determined the state only should provide public housing, it is now desperate to sidestep responsibility for the ordinary banality of implementation.
While the NHI, equally as impossibly large-scale an enterprise, which will never materialise, captures the imagination, a first and urgent priority should be drastic and innovative solutions to urban systems: moving away from single-plot sprawl to practical levels of higher density that can be serviced in an equitable manner across all urban services, including health.
Rod Lloyd Newlands
