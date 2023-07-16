LETTER: It is shameful to kill those who feed us

Farmers work on a field outside Lichtenburg in North West. File Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
Ten farmers were murdered in SA in June. At this rate we will lose more than 100 farmers this year. No country comes near this toll.
Lamentations are no longer enough. We must see this as a national crisis. If this level of killing persists, young farmers will emigrate. We will not be able to feed our nation.
What should we do? Of course, the first step is to arrest and convict those guilty of murder. But far more is needed.
All big political parties must stand together. No more incendiary talk of “cutting throats of whiteness”. Instead , all leaders — particularly political leaders — must convey to their supporters that it is shameful to murder those who feed us. And maintain that message until it permeates our society.
Willem Cronje Cape Town
