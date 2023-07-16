LETTER: How SA can join the ranks of leading nations
The fruits of competence will be plucked soon after we abandon the ANC’s ethnic obsessions
16 July 2023 - 17:49 Willem Cronje
The ANC — and minority parties — are far too timid. We have within our grasp the possibility of equalling the average income per capita of the 10 richest nations. So what do we do?
The ANC indulges its race fetish: trying to shoehorn whites into 10% of the economy despite a vast disparity of skills. This, instead of exploiting said skills. So whites and other minorities are leaving and will continue to leave SA. The result will be that by 2050 we are a poor African country with a smattering of ethnic minorities.
Nor is the DA blameless, scoring superficial points off the (tempting) target of the ruling party. Lift up your gaze! Don’t you see the future we could have?
Look towards 2050. If we grew at a compound rate of 5% annually, we would nearly quadruple our national income by mid-century. That would mean our income per capita would approach that of the rich, large economies. Yes, the DA does argue boldly for merit rather than colour. Fine. But it fails to follow through and say why this is our economic salvation: that we can emulate the rich and powerful nations; that abandoning race for competence means joining the company of the world’s leading nations. Nor will we have to wait a quarter century. The fruits of choosing competence over colour will be plucked soon after we abandon the ethnic obsessions of the ruling party.
So let’s spell out the prize inherent in DA policies, so that voters can see the future. We must understand that DA policies are not about “white privilege” but about a quantum leap out of poverty, benefiting all in SA. This is due to compound interest — which Einstein said is the greatest miracle in the universe.
Willem Cronje Cape Town
