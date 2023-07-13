US President Joe Biden. Picture: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS
You seem to have printed Terry Crawford-Brown’s letter “US faces more humiliation” twice (July 13th). It’s a load of nonsense and shouldn’t have been printed once.
Putin cannot win the war against Ukraine. Russia’s economy is ranked 11th in the world behind Italy, Canada and South Korea. Ranged against it is Nato with 32 member states. You don’t have to be a genius to do the maths. Not all Russians are warmongers and Putin won’t last much longer. Even so, he has condemned a generation to world opprobrium which will take decades to overcome.
Harry Truman agonised over the use of the nuclear bomb against Japan. However, faced with an implacable foe and weighing the cost of American lives in a conventional invasion, he took the only decision he could, however terrible.
America will never use a nuclear weapon as a first strike, but faced with rogue states like Iran and North Korea who may, it will have no choice but to annihilate the aggressor. John Kennedy was not assassinated by the industrial-military complex, he was killed by Lee Harvey Oswald whose motivation and connections remain highly speculative.
All ill-conceived wars end in failure as America learned in Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan, hence its caution in Ukraine. Nato is expanding not collapsing and the US dollar will remain the world’s reserve currency for years to come.
LETTER: Russia: The US will prevail
Bernard Benson, Parklands
Via Email
LETTER: US faces more humiliation
