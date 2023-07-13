LETTER: Lives of Gauteng residents are at risk

Provincial Disaster Management Centre has no control room to monitor disasters
13 July 2023 - 17:50
The Johannesburg city centre. Picture: ALON SKUY
The Gauteng Provincial Disaster Management Centre (PDMC) has no control room to monitor any disaster that might occur, which is putting the lives of residents at risk.
This means that in case of disasters such as floods, fires, big road accidents, and protests, the centre is not proactive. They will only react after being alerted, which is unacceptable as they are supposed to have proper monitoring in place.
Desks stand empty, and no manager is on site to ensure the centre operates efficiently.
This is worrying. This centre gets a budget of more than R42m, yet there is nothing to show for it.
With the cold front sweeping across the province, the centre must take proactive steps to ensure that any resident who may require assistance is assisted promptly.
Our residents deserve a proactive government that continuously looks at ways of improving service delivery to the people of Gauteng.
Solly Msimanga MPL, official leader of the opposition, Gauteng Via email
