LETTER: Parties should give anti-ANC front a shot
A reader made an important point regarding our opposition party politics in that the opposition parties of note should unite at the next general elections (“Parties should unite over Phala Phala and ‘moonshot pact’”, Letters, July 4).
My response is to suggest that the likes of John Steenhuisen, Herman Mashaba, Songezo Zibi, Michael Beaumont and former DA Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatsi group together and campaign together.
SA voters need to see the opposition in its diversity of age, colour and gender. The campaigning must be done out there for the people to see and hear that personal politics must be put aside in the unselfish opposition to band together and rid this country once and for all of the ANC by voting it out.
This is our only hope.
John Crawley
Via email
