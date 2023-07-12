LETTER: Out with the ANC

The ANC has shown beyond doubt that is incapable of managing the country, or even itself. One needs to look no further than the 30-year list of its failures and ineptitudes to understand that the ANC is not even treading water. It is sinking.
There can be no clearer demonstration that it is time for change. With the possible exception of the SA Revenue Service and the Reserve Bank, can anyone name a single ministry or state-owned enterprise that can boast about its successes? Even the ANC cannot pay its own salaries, and I’m as sure as I can be that it is being funded by Russia. Which would explain why the ANC adopted its peculiar stance concerning the Ukraine.
Our national coffers are bare, our trains do not operate, so many of our roads are in dangerously bad condition, our electricity supply is erratic, our water supply is in jeopardy, our airline and our Post Office are broke, our education system is failing our children, our public health services (I hesitate to use that word) are patchy at best, our police force is largely absent — as is our president — and our criminal prosecutions services are at best inadequate.
Think too about the dithering and poor decision-making regarding the electricity, mining, agriculture, and scrap-metal industries and our food imports and exports. All of these go to explain why it now takes almost R24 to buy one pound and almost R19 to buy one dollar, or why we receive such low ratings from the international ratings agencies. These indices indicate precisely how the world judges us and our prospects for improvement under our present government.
Perhaps even worse is that there is no sign of any political will to address these and the many other issues that prevail. Certainly a lot of talk, but no measurable action.
It is beyond time to clear the ANC out of government, and though there seem to be no shining lights among the available alternatives, it would be very difficult for any of them, individually or in concert, to do a worse job than this ANC has done and is doing.
Geoff Mansell Hyde Park
