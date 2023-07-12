Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Kudos for the pictures

12 July 2023 - 14:51
Picture: ISTOCK
Congratulations on the high-quality, high-interest photos that appear each morning on your front page.

Is the phrase: “An image speaks louder than a thousand words”?

Andrew Prior
Via email

