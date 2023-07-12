Opinion / Letters

LETTER: If pigs fly, president might act

12 July 2023 - 13:28
Deputy President Paul Mashatile. Picture: LUBA LESOLLE/GALLO IMAGES
Deputy President Paul Mashatile. Picture: LUBA LESOLLE/GALLO IMAGES

Your report on the future of Paul Mashatile (“Ramaphosa says Mashatile is not on his way out”, 9 July) contains a revealing gem of information that fell from the lips of the president.

He is quoted as saying: “I’m the only one who could remove him unless the party decides and then does that.”

This statement needs to be contrasted with that of ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, who was reported as saying: “If a minister does not comply, does not do what is expected, the president must act. He has all our support.”

The proof of the pudding is to be found in the political demise of presidents Thabo Mbeki and Jacob Zuma. When the ANC so decided, they departed from their cabinets as disciplined cadres must do.

The law on cabinet ministers is far less complicated than ANC practices: ministers (including the deputy president) serve at the pleasure of the president, who presides over the national cabinet.

The ANC’s cadre deployment policies regard all political appointees, including the president — who is head of state — as Luthuli House’s deployed cadres of the national democratic revolution. The highest decision-making body in the ANC between conferences is the national executive committee, on which all four “deployed cadres” mentioned above serve. It has exercised its power to revoke cadre deployments in cabinet in the past. It seems Mbalula has either forgotten that this is so, or that he prefers the supportive role of Luthuli House to that of decisionmaker.

Pigs will fly before the ditherer in chief makes any decision on his own that affects the future of either Mashatile or mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe in his national cabinet. He and Mantashe go back to their pre-liberation days as union organisers in the mining sector, many years before Mbalula’s political career began. The president is a firm believer in what he calls “democratic centralism”, a concept that is foreign to the constitutional dispensation in place in our multiparty democracy.

Paul Hoffman SC
Accountability Now

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

EDITORIAL: Better late than never

Paul Mashatile should sack his personnel-protection misfits who brutally beat two civilians on a public road and were filmed doing it.
Opinion
13 hours ago

Mashatile backtracks on plot claim after meeting Ramaphosa

President wants matter closed as there’s no evidence of a conspiracy to oust his deputy
Politics
23 hours ago

Police ask man to open case after death threat for sharing VIP unit assault video

Eight members of Paul Mashatile’s VIP protection unit assaulted a motorist and passengers on the N1 near Fourways
National
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Republican senator takes aim at Target’s ...
Opinion
2.
The tug of war between exchange rates, interest ...
Opinion
3.
LUNGILE MASHELE: There are no Zorros to save us ...
Opinion
4.
LETTER: Parties should give anti-ANC front a shot
Opinion / Letters
5.
LETTER: Better the devil you know than NHI
Opinion / Letters

Related Articles

TOM EATON: Ag, so sorry, Mr President, about the tough time you’re going through

Opinion / Columnists

VIP police officers should have been immediately charged, say security experts

National

WATCH: Mashatile’s security ‘highlights culture of impunity’ in SA

Politics

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.