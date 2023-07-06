An SA Post Office branch in Johannesburg. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
I deal with the Post Office. A fish rots from the head and believe me it will be bailout after bailout year after year.
Cut the taxpayers’ losses and put this company where it belongs — in the graveyard.
It’s unsalvageable.
Calvin Billett Via email
LETTER: Post Office cannot be saved
Cut the losses of the taxpayers
