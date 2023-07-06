Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Post Office cannot be saved

Cut the losses of the taxpayers

06 July 2023 - 17:38
An SA Post Office branch in Johannesburg. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
An SA Post Office branch in Johannesburg. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

I deal with the Post Office. A fish rots from the head and believe me it will be bailout after bailout year after year.

Cut the taxpayers’ losses and put this company where it belongs — in the graveyard.

It’s unsalvageable.

Calvin Billett
Via email

