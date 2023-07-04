LETTER: Wind turbine industry slow off the recycling mark
Many old blades, which have to be replaced every 10-20 years due to leading edge erosion, end up in landfills
04 July 2023 - 16:04
A power-generating windmill turbine and the church of the village pictured at sunrise at a wind park in Rieux-en-Cambresis, France, this week. Image: REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
I recently saw a video clip of a German farmer standing next to three huge turbine blades laying in his field. Above him was a turbine with new blades, the old ones having worn out. His problem was that no-one was interested in taking the old ones away.
There are 340,000 turbines in the world generating 750GW of electricity and saving 1-billion tonnes of CO2 being dumped into the atmosphere. At present installation rates of 65GW per year, by 2030 there will be 550,000 turbines generating 1200GW. So far so good.
The total of turbine blades will be 1.6-million.
Unfortunately, the blades, which rotate at speeds up to 200-300km/h suffer from leading edge erosion (LEE) due to dust, water and UV radiation, which affect their efficiency.
Every 10-20 years they need to be replaced.
LEE is nothing new, and has been part of aircraft propeller technology for decades, but the wind turbine industry has been slow off the mark.
The obvious solution is to resurface or recycle, but imagine repairing a turbine blade in the North Sea in a gale. Basic economics will mean it is cheaper to fit a new one.
Sadly, many old blades are buried in landfills.
And we haven’t got to the other bits and bobs like alternators and gearboxes. They wear out too.
We have polluted the planet with plastic and space junk, so perhaps it is time to seriously think through the next best thing in green energy.
Bernard Benson
Parklands
