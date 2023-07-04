Opposing the ludicrous decision to not hold President Cyril Ramaphosa accountable over the Phala Phala debacle is an excellent opportunity for more than just the DA, EFF and ATM to unite against the ANC under a common purpose. The DA’s usual allies, such as the VF+ and ACDP, should also be throwing their hat in the ring.
By uniting under this common goal, parties can use something as easy as a press release to signal their support for a unified opposition against a disastrously corrupt and incompetent government.
This leads into the DA’s “moonshot pact”, which has unfortunately faced undue ridicule by some actors in politics and the media.
The pact is probably the best shot we have of unseating the ANC and achieving some semblance of an opportunity to turn this country around come 2024. Ridiculing it due to its unlikelihood is foolish and immature.
Rather, parties should be proving their dedication to the people of SA, and their willingness to compromise for the greater good by signing up to the pact and encouraging other responsible, forward-thinking parties to do the same.
No single party can unseat the ANC. But a united opposition that appeals to all people in SA possibly can.
LETTER: Parties should unite over Phala Phala and ‘moonshot pact’
Opposing the ludicrous decision not to hold Ramaphosa accountable over the debacle is a chance for all parties to unite
Your article (“Political week ahead: Parties prepare legal fight against Phala Phala report”, July 2) features how opposition parties will be contesting the Phala Phala report, as well as how the DA will be making an announcement concerning the moonshot pact later this week.
Nicholas Woode-Smith
Cape Town
