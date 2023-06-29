LETTER: JSC needs to be reconfigured and repurposed

Business Day TV talks to Jacobus Brink from Novare
It is not only the tardiness of the JSC in its disciplinary functions that raises eyebrows
EFF struggles to attract votes and PA trounces ANC in latest polls
DA to complain to public protector about roles of deputy president and ANC chief Fikile Mbalula in ‘State Capture 2.0’
Sunrise has begun a process to evaluate proposals from the market for the use of the terminal to supply LPG
Business Day TV spoke to Mamello Matikinca-Ngwenya, Chief Economist at FNB
The sector is responsible for more than 300,000 jobs
Their numbers on the North American Pacific coast fell this year to their lowest since the late 1960s and early 1970s
Skelton, Arnold and Tupou part of the heft Jones will bring to SA
Carmakers are getting serious about putting their electric propulsion systems into a new breed of yachts
Nothing undermines trust in governance more than unconscionable delays in reaching decisions (“Delays do not bode well for justice”, June 27). It is now 16 years since judge Nkola Motata drove his golden Jaguar through Richard Baird’s garden wall.
The first time a Cape high court complaint was swept under the Judicial Service Commission’s (JSC’s) carpet — an April 2006 tax evasion matter against judge president John M Hlophe — was in 2007. Later complaints, about his unsuccessful efforts to protect Jacob Zuma against an adverse finding in the Constitutional Court, are still pending while he remains suspended on full pay.
It is not only the tardiness of the JSC in its disciplinary functions that raises eyebrows. The highly politicised interviews of candidates for the bench are so harrowing that many suitable lawyers simply don’t put their names forward for consideration. Weird decision-making sees the likes of Jeremy Gauntlett SC and Geoff Budlender SC repeatedly fail to find favour with the JSC. Judge David Unterhalter’s ambitions for a seat on the bench of the Constitutional Court have also inexplicably come to nought.
When the JSC was established as a constitutional body the founders of the new SA did not have the options now available. They also did not expect the extensive powers they gave the president to be abused, especially as regards making appointments of all kinds, not only in the judiciary.
Against this background, and while parliament deliberates on relevant Zondo commission recommendations, it is perhaps time to consider reconfiguring and repurposing the JSC. We now have a pool of retired judges, many of them the jewels in the crown of postapartheid progress, to recruit to the onerous task of making and unmaking senior appointments, not only to the bench but also in the public administration and state-owned enterprises.
It may now be appropriate to establish what retired prosecutor and former ANC MP Willie Hofmeyr calls “a commission for senior appointment and disappointments”, to take the place of the JSC. Slimmed down, more diverse, led by retired judges and free of dominance by those in party politics, such a body could revive the aspirations of the founders of the constitution by acting diligently and without delay both in making and unmaking senior appointments of all kinds.
Paul Hoffman, SC Accountability Now
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: JSC needs to be reconfigured and repurposed
It is not only the tardiness of the JSC in its disciplinary functions that raises eyebrows
Nothing undermines trust in governance more than unconscionable delays in reaching decisions (“Delays do not bode well for justice”, June 27). It is now 16 years since judge Nkola Motata drove his golden Jaguar through Richard Baird’s garden wall.
The first time a Cape high court complaint was swept under the Judicial Service Commission’s (JSC’s) carpet — an April 2006 tax evasion matter against judge president John M Hlophe — was in 2007. Later complaints, about his unsuccessful efforts to protect Jacob Zuma against an adverse finding in the Constitutional Court, are still pending while he remains suspended on full pay.
It is not only the tardiness of the JSC in its disciplinary functions that raises eyebrows. The highly politicised interviews of candidates for the bench are so harrowing that many suitable lawyers simply don’t put their names forward for consideration. Weird decision-making sees the likes of Jeremy Gauntlett SC and Geoff Budlender SC repeatedly fail to find favour with the JSC. Judge David Unterhalter’s ambitions for a seat on the bench of the Constitutional Court have also inexplicably come to nought.
When the JSC was established as a constitutional body the founders of the new SA did not have the options now available. They also did not expect the extensive powers they gave the president to be abused, especially as regards making appointments of all kinds, not only in the judiciary.
Against this background, and while parliament deliberates on relevant Zondo commission recommendations, it is perhaps time to consider reconfiguring and repurposing the JSC. We now have a pool of retired judges, many of them the jewels in the crown of postapartheid progress, to recruit to the onerous task of making and unmaking senior appointments, not only to the bench but also in the public administration and state-owned enterprises.
It may now be appropriate to establish what retired prosecutor and former ANC MP Willie Hofmeyr calls “a commission for senior appointment and disappointments”, to take the place of the JSC. Slimmed down, more diverse, led by retired judges and free of dominance by those in party politics, such a body could revive the aspirations of the founders of the constitution by acting diligently and without delay both in making and unmaking senior appointments of all kinds.
Paul Hoffman, SC
Accountability Now
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
JSC should find retired judge Motata guilty of gross misconduct, SCA hears
Retired judge Motata could face impeachment 16 years after drunk driving incident
Prasa had no leg to stand on in Siyaya matters, tribunal on Makhubele hears
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
JSC confirms judge in Senzo Meyiwa case is suspended, along with one other judge
EDITORIAL: Delays do not bode well for justice
Retired judge Motata could face impeachment 16 years after drunk driving ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.