LETTER: Ethical collapse

29 June 2023 - 15:45
SA’s deputy director-general responsible for Infrastructure SA, Mameetse Masemola, laments the decline in government financial and technical capabilities (“Poor financial skills force the state to look to the private sector for build planning,” June 27).

Yes, that is sadly true. But we must not stop there. It may be politically inopportune to utter the “e” word — ethics — but we face a dire ethical challenge.

Deep below the decline in government technical capabilities lies a tragic collapse in morality and ethics. This manifests as greed, selfishness, and — most profoundly — the spurning of any patriotic instinct. 

We are bluffing ourselves if we limit our critical gaze to technical lacunae. Absent a sense of patriotism, any nation is doomed.

Ke nako: It is time. Time to grasp the nettle: too many people throughout SA are ethically flawed. The erstwhile noble ANC — and SA as a whole — deserve better.

Willem Cronje
Cape Town

