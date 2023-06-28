Business Day TV spoke to FNB senior economist Siphamandla Mkhwanazi
I was struck by the heartsore tone of Kgagudi Seloane’s letter (“Black South Africans were sold a lie by the ANC,” June 27).
I am also hurt whenever a black person says life was better under apartheid. Of course, I see why they say it, but I don’t believe the ANC lied at the time of our first democratic election. The party was led by many people of integrity then.
However, and unfortunately for us all, the party lost its moral compass along the way and allowed itself to be taken over by gangsters, so Seloane correctly describes what we have today, “a vacuous money-eating machine…”.
The ANC is in tatters as it tears itself apart over corruption, the DA is delusional about race issues, and the EFF about most things. Yet in each of these parties honest men and women are working to improve life for others. Those people must question the delusional people in their parties.
The ANC is lying to black people now; it is lying to us all. But it is not the only one, and we need to see through the lies; we need to see the future and demand more from our civil servants and politicians. We need to embrace the truth.
Let us find our own way to each other so we can raise our country out of the pits of despair into the sunshine we have in abundance. No more lies; call out the corrupt wherever we see them, painful or not.
Thank you, Kgagudi, for bringing this up. Can we all look for a solution so we don’t have to wait the hundreds of years you worry about to emancipate our country and people?
Stephen W Burrow Modderfontein
LETTER: South Africans must learn to see through all the lies
