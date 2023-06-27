Opinion / Letters

LETTER: I understand why Prigozhin is a bit ticked off

Defence minister spends most of his time behind a desk, and the army chief looks like a drunk

27 June 2023 - 16:16
Founder of the Wagner group Yevgeny Prigozhin. Picture: YULIA MOROZOVA/REUTERS
Founder of the Wagner group Yevgeny Prigozhin. Picture: YULIA MOROZOVA/REUTERS

The recent events in Russia have got the rumour mill running overtime (“Traitors, an exiled warlord and Herr Putin: how to stage-manage a mutiny”, June 27).

Generally, I find the simplest explanation the most plausible. Having seen hundreds of his fighters blown to pieces by Ukraine’s artillery and Russian incompetence, I can understand Yevgeny Prigozhin being a bit ticked off. Defence minister Sergei Shoigu spends most of his time behind a desk, and army chief Valery Gerasimov looks like a drunk. Why not ask for them to be replaced by someone who knows what they’re doing?  

Prigozhin was welcomed with open arms wherever he went, and President Vladimir Putin clearly didn’t fancy the idea of him being feted in Moscow while he himself was hanging from a lamppost outside the Kremlin.

If Putin really wanted to push his macho image he would have charged down the M4 to meet Prigozhin head-on and hammer out a deal over coffee and vodka, while avoiding the polonium pudding.

As befits two world-class villains, the deal involving land and treasure would have been better closed without the help of Belarus’s Aleksandr Lukashenko. It remains to be seen if there can be honour among thieves.

Bernard Benson
Parklands

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Sweet or sour? Determining SA’s fresh fruit future
Opinion
2.
LETTER: ANC should require humility from its ...
Opinion / Letters
3.
TAHIR SEMA: Global success stories show how to ...
Opinion
4.
EDITORIAL: Delays do not bode well for justice
Opinion / Editorials
5.
NEVA MAKGETLA: SA’s commodity dependency ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

Russia has detained hundreds of civilians and killed some, UN says

World / Europe

EXPLAINER: What Prigozhin’s short-lived mutiny could mean for Putin

News

Russia jails hypersonic expert Valery Golubkin for ‘leaking secrets’

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.