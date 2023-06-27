Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Details needed on study of nuclear costs

Whether capital was amortised over the plant’s full 50-year life cycle makes a big difference

27 June 2023 - 16:27
Eskom's Koeberg nuclear plant as seen from Melkbosstrand. Picture: SHELLY CHRISTIANS
Eskom's Koeberg nuclear plant as seen from Melkbosstrand. Picture: SHELLY CHRISTIANS

What is in a price? There is so much more to price comparisons when it comes to different forms of energy generation. Andrew Kenny comments on some regarding green energy: does it include the cost of backup to compensate for the availability factor, or extra transmission, or storage, or mining externalities, or decommissioning? (“Green lies about energy”, June 22).

Bernard Benson (“Nuclear more reliable option”, June 22) draws attention to this with reference to the price comparisons in the article “Renewables-led energy mix in SA will be cheaper than nuclear, study shows”, June 19.

I would like to know whether this study was fair to nuclear. Did it amortise capital over the full life cycle — more than 50 years — of the plant or was the same lifespan of about 20 years for a renewables investment used? It makes a big difference.

Anthony Still
Waverley

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Sweet or sour? Determining SA’s fresh fruit future
Opinion
2.
LETTER: ANC should require humility from its ...
Opinion / Letters
3.
TAHIR SEMA: Global success stories show how to ...
Opinion
4.
EDITORIAL: Delays do not bode well for justice
Opinion / Editorials
5.
NEVA MAKGETLA: SA’s commodity dependency ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

LETTER: Nuclear energy no-brainer

Opinion / Letters

Climate body sees no place for new nuclear in SA energy mix

National

Mantashe to forge ahead with procurement of 2,500MW nuclear power

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.