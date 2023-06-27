Business Day TV talks to Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx
What is in a price? There is so much more to price comparisons when it comes to different forms of energy generation. Andrew Kenny comments on some regarding green energy: does it include the cost of backup to compensate for the availability factor, or extra transmission, or storage, or mining externalities, or decommissioning? (“Green lies about energy”, June 22).
Bernard Benson (“Nuclear more reliable option”, June 22) draws attention to this with reference to the price comparisons in the article “Renewables-led energy mix in SA will be cheaper than nuclear, study shows”, June 19.
I would like to know whether this study was fair to nuclear. Did it amortise capital over the full life cycle — more than 50 years — of the plant or was the same lifespan of about 20 years for a renewables investment used? It makes a big difference.
Anthony StillWaverley
LETTER: Details needed on study of nuclear costs
Whether capital was amortised over the plant’s full 50-year life cycle makes a big difference
