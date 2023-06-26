Opinion / Letters

LETTER: The Post Office has been destroyed as an institution

We are probably one of the only countries in the world that cannot handle our own postal services

An estimated 300 post offices have closed over the past three years. It would be interesting to see how many people were retrenched in the process, and how much was spent on severance payments (“State proposes 7,000 job cuts at Post Office”, June 6). 

As we creep closer to an actual liquidation it would be incumbent upon the Treasury to do the exercise of what the ultimate costs would be to retrench (dismiss for operational requirements) all SA Post Office staff.

This is over and above the nightmare for literally millions of South Africans who need to receive their social grants and a whole host of other essential services at post offices. In essence, the SA Post Office has been destroyed as an institution and should in an ideal world be handed over to private enterprise.

As things stand we are probably one of the only countries in the world that cannot handle our own postal services. Almost every citizen can attest to the fact that when they post anything, or are supposed to receive something, it just does not happen.

Michael Bagraim, MP

DA shadow deputy employment & labour minister

