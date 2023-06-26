Inflation, global growth and recession concerns are taking centre stage as the first half of the year draws to a close
Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa wants the private sector to build generating capacity and then hand it over to the state (“Eskom estimates R210bn needed for power transmission grid,” June 25).
This won’t fly at all. Why would a company want to build anything if it will just be taken from them? Even if the state buys them out, why then wouldn’t the state just hire a contractor to build the power plant themselves?
The government is taking a few steps in the right direction with Eskom. Decentralisation into three component parts, unbundling and increased private sector participation, are all good things. But it is still treating this as essentially a political exercise and not an economic one.
Politicians, government appointments and ministers are still micro-managing everything when it should be put in the hands of a free market. We shouldn’t have to rely on the good graces of corrupt politicians to appoint a halfway decent executive to lead Eskom’s new transmission company. There should be multiple private-sector competitors that have to be chosen according to their demonstrable merit.
Ramokgopa discusses the plight of an overworked and miniscule grid in parts of the country. Why not open up the grid to privatisation? Let a company with a better credit score, profit motive and incentive to be competent take over local grids.
This crisis won’t be averted by a little bit of capitalism. We need radical economic reform that favours the private sector over the government; not the other way round.
Nicholas Woode-SmithCape Town
LETTER: State still treats Eskom crisis as a political exercise, not an economic one
Let a company with a better credit score, profit motive and incentive to be competent take over local grids
