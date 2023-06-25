Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Red lights flashing over hospital food

25 June 2023 - 19:31
Charlotte Maxeke hospital in Johannesburg. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Reports that several food suppliers in Gauteng have voluntarily ended their contracts with the department of health are concerning.

With prices of food items rising daily, it is understandable why these people might be forced to give up on their businesses, especially when there is a constant problem of late payments by government.

The consequences for patients could be dire. The department must find a solution urgently, before we start getting reports of patients spending days without food or having to depend on good Samaritans for meals. 

This again highlights the serious problem of underfunding of health services. If this is affecting one hospital in Gauteng, it is fair to assume all the others will suffer the same fate.

Cometh Dube-Makholwa
Midrand

