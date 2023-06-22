Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Saga of Titanic submersible shows how fragile humans are

Robots can now venture and investigate where we cannot

22 June 2023 - 15:53
The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph. Picture: OceanGate Expeditions via REUTERS
The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph. Picture: OceanGate Expeditions via REUTERS

The unfortunate disappearance of the submersible diving on the wreck of the Titanic raises important questions about such missions. (“Rescue teams race to find Titanic tourist submersible,” June 22).

Since it wasn’t operating over a large area, why wasn’t it connected to the mother ship via a communication cable? In the event that a submarine is stranded on the ocean floor, a buoy can be released with a radio beacon, and even flares to indicate its position. Did this craft have any?

Homo Sapiens evolved to inhabit the surface of Earth. We are not designed to live at the bottom of oceans or in space. However, our relentless curiosity has pushed us to go everywhere, and although we know infinitely more about our world, countless lives have been lost in the endeavour.

In this century, miniaturisation and robotics have increased exponentially to the point where we can send rovers to Mars. Robots can now venture and investigate where we cannot. Humans are fragile and unpredictable. Machines are not. Perhaps it’s time this lesson was learnt?

Bernard Benson
Parklands 

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
NICHOLAS SHUBITZ: Time has come for Zimbabwe to ...
Opinion
2.
PETER BRUCE: Ramaphosa’s New Deal turned out to ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
JOHN DLUDLU: Why ANC should worry about Magashule
Opinion / Columnists
4.
EDITORIAL: Transnet under dark clouds
Opinion / Editorials
5.
CHRIS GILMOUR: Spar’s in a seriously sticky mess
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.