The unfortunate disappearance of the submersible diving on the wreck of the Titanic raises important questions about such missions. (“Rescue teams race to find Titanic tourist submersible,” June 22).
Since it wasn’t operating over a large area, why wasn’t it connected to the mother ship via a communication cable? In the event that a submarine is stranded on the ocean floor, a buoy can be released with a radio beacon, and even flares to indicate its position. Did this craft have any?
Homo Sapiens evolved to inhabit the surface of Earth. We are not designed to live at the bottom of oceans or in space. However, our relentless curiosity has pushed us to go everywhere, and although we know infinitely more about our world, countless lives have been lost in the endeavour.
In this century, miniaturisation and robotics have increased exponentially to the point where we can send rovers to Mars. Robots can now venture and investigate where we cannot. Humans are fragile and unpredictable. Machines are not. Perhaps it’s time this lesson was learnt?
Bernard Benson
Parklands
LETTER: Saga of Titanic submersible shows how fragile humans are
Robots can now venture and investigate where we cannot
Bernard Benson
Parklands
