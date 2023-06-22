Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Let private sector take the lead

22 June 2023 - 16:39
A pothole in Braamfontein. Picture: VELI NHLAPO
Christo van der Rheede is correct that poor governance is to blame for our agricultural crisis ("Poor governance is at the root of agriculture’s challenges", June 21. In fact, we can blame poor governance for most of SA’s current issues.

Load-shedding, infrastructural decay, crime and a terrible economic climate are all the fault of a regime that does not care about prosperity and is far too incompetent to do anything right even if it did care.

Van der Rheede is right that citizens must hold government accountable. But it is far past the point where voting, protests or journalistic oversight matters to a state this corrupt and ideologically perverse.

Pressuring government to do its job won’t work. It just won’t. So rather we should be looking for alternatives. I disagree with Van der Rheede that we must rely on the slim possibility that the public sector will become competent.

Rather, we must turn towards private sector solutions. Farming communities must form watch groups in lieu of police protection, and local companies should be fixing roads.

Insofar as there is pressure put on the government, which is important, the demands should be for it to step back as much as possible. It must drop taxes on agricultural goods, give tax relief to farmers, and deregulate the economy as much as possible.

It is clear that the government doesn’t know how to govern, so it should stop trying. Let competent people who are incentivised to do a good job step up instead.

Nicholas Woode-Smith
Cape Town

